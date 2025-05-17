'My sister is upset I babysit my friends' baby over her nightmare kid.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

I've been staying with my friends since then. And... Oh my god it's chill here. They're young parents with a baby, and yet it's chill here. Everyone is happy, they talk things out when there issues, they work together.

I've met both parents of my friends, and they're nice and polite. Obviously I don't know what goes on behind closed doors, but I have seen some bickering and they always find a way to resolve it.

Growing up, my parents always argued a lot, my siblings were always loud and cruel to each other at times, and there always had to be someone to blame. If you were the person who was blamed, you were insulted and shunned for a while, then they would apologize. You were always expected to forgive and forget.