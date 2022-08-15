Woman asks if sister is 'ridiculous' for wanting to get divorced over fake ring.

Reddit user u/Gauntian has a sister going through this exact situation right now. She thought her ring was a diamond, but a jeweler informed her that the stone was in fact moissanite and is considering divorce.
She writes:
I (23F) have an older sister (29F) who is married to my BIL. My BIL seems to genuinely love her and they have never shown a sign of a failing relationship. That was of course until yesterday when my sister phoned me while crying heavily.
I asked her what was wrong and she told me her friend who was a jeweler was suspicious of the ring my BIL gave to her, and urged her to confirm the material of the ring. My sister continued and told me that the results showed that the ring was not made from diamond but in fact moissanite.