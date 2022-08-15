Woman asks if sister is 'ridiculous' for wanting to get divorced over fake ring.

Wedding rings are a symbol of love and fidelity. So how would you feel if you found out your diamond, wasn't actually a diamond?

Reddit user u/Gauntian has a sister going through this exact situation right now. She thought her ring was a diamond, but a jeweler informed her that the stone was in fact moissanite and is considering divorce.

Now this woman is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for telling my sister it's ridiculous to divorce someone who gave her a fake ring?"

She writes:

I (23F) have an older sister (29F) who is married to my BIL. My BIL seems to genuinely love her and they have never shown a sign of a failing relationship. That was of course until yesterday when my sister phoned me while crying heavily.