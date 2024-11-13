'AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because of how she treated me during my engagement?'

"AITA for refusing to invite my sister to my wedding because of how she treated me during my engagement?"

I (27F) am currently planning my wedding, which is in a few months. My sister (30F) and I have had a rocky relationship for a while, but I still considered her important enough to be part of my big day. However, things changed drastically over the past year. When I got engaged, I was super excited and naturally shared the news with family first.

My sister didn’t react the way I expected. Instead of being happy for me, she seemed almost dismissive and changed the subject whenever I brought up the wedding. I tried to ignore it, thinking she might just be going through her own stuff. But then, every time we’d get together with family, she’d make subtle digs about my wedding choices.