'AITA if I tell my sister I won’t attend her wedding because I hate her fiancé?' UPDATED 2X

As an example, when Brooke and Mark started dating, Brooke went from eating dinner at home with the rest of us every night to going out 2-3 times a week with Mark and his friends. This was against our parent’s rules, and caused a lot of arguments that negatively impacted both me and our younger sister Jenny (who was barely in kindergarten at the time and didn’t understand what was going on).

Brooke and our parents started fighting basically every night, and it was incredibly disruptive to our home life. My sister went from being my best friend to a stranger, and Mark was the one encouraging it. The stress of those years was so bad that I had to repeat fourth grade (failed math), and I was bullied really badly for that.