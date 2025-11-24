"My sister wore white to my wedding and tried to replace my maid of honor."

I got married a week ago to the absolute love of my life. However, there was a LOT of drama. A little context:

I (28f) am the middle child. My older sister who we will call “Melissa” (32f) and my younger brother who we will call William (24m). Anyways, Melissa has always had a habit of making things about her. Not in an outright evil or malicious way, but in a “the world is a stage and I’m the lead actress” way.

I’ve learned to work around her whims, what battles to pick and when to just ignore her. I got to the point where she no longer affected me. At least I thought I had.