'AITA for telling my sister to 'SHUT UP' after she’s been crying for weeks since her BF broke up with her because of her cheating?' UPDATED

After that, she came to my apartment and has been staying here, basically crying non-stop. I’d hear her sobbing in the middle of the night, sometimes at 2 or 3 AM. What made it worse is that she doesn’t take any responsibility for what happened. Instead, she keeps saying stuff like it was her “bi awakening” and that her boyfriend should’ve been supportive of her.

Then one morning, she sat next to me while I was drinking tea and started crying again about how unfair life is. I just lost it. I yelled at her to SHUT THE F UP and told her she brought this on herself, that she clearly didn’t love him if she cheated, and that I don’t understand why she’s even trying to win him back.