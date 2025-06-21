'AITA for refusing to donate $1500 to my sister's 'wedding fund' and calling it a 'cash grab'?'

Honestly, I just snapped. I told her her wedding was starting to feel like a cash grab, and I couldn’t believe how much she was asking from her family. I said it wasn’t fair to pressure people into giving money they don’t have just to make her day “perfect.” She didn’t take that well, and now she’s not talking to me at all. Our parents are on her side, saying I was rude and selfish, and that I need to apologize.

So… AITA for calling her wedding a cash grab and for not being able to contribute as much as she wanted?