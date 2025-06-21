'AITA for refusing to donate $1500 to my sister's 'wedding fund' and calling it a 'cash grab'?'

So, I (20F) have a sister (28F) who's getting married in a few months. We’ve never been super close, but we’ve always had a decent relationship—mostly just regular sibling stuff. I’ve always tried to be supportive, but I feel like lately things have been getting… a bit out of hand with her wedding planning.
First off, her wedding is huge—like, 250 guests huge. She and her fiancé have big families, and I get that, but it’s a lot of people, especially when she’s inviting family members I barely know. She’s also renting out a fancy venue, hiring a professional photographer, and basically going all out. At first, I didn’t think much of it. It’s her day, she can do whatever she wants.
Then, she sent out an email that was essentially a "wedding fund" request. She explained how much everything was costing and then gave a list of suggested donation amounts depending on how close you were to her. I thought it was kind of weird, but whatever, people ask for wedding gifts all the time, right?
But then she personally reached out to me. She said she’d “love for me to contribute generously” and that since I’m family, it would mean a lot to her if I could help out. She suggested I give around $1,500. I honestly thought I misread it at first. I’m 20. I’m in school full-time, I work part-time at a café, and I have rent, student loans, and just basic expenses to manage. I can barely make ends meet right now.
I told her I would love to help, but there’s no way I could afford $1,500. I told her I could manage $300, but even that would be a stretch. She was not happy. She said that was “nowhere near enough” and that “if I truly cared about her and her wedding, I should be able to contribute more.” She even compared my contribution to what her other relatives were giving and made me feel bad for offering so little.
Honestly, I just snapped. I told her her wedding was starting to feel like a cash grab, and I couldn’t believe how much she was asking from her family. I said it wasn’t fair to pressure people into giving money they don’t have just to make her day “perfect.” She didn’t take that well, and now she’s not talking to me at all. Our parents are on her side, saying I was rude and selfish, and that I need to apologize.
So… AITA for calling her wedding a cash grab and for not being able to contribute as much as she wanted?
Charming-Boss-3296 said:
Omg, how tacky this is! Assigning family members a contribution amount and being mad if you don’t match it?!? Is it a wedding or a Taylor Switf concert? NTA but your sister is one
notAugustbutordinary said:
Should have called her what she is a beggar bride.
FlimsyJeweler666 said:
NTA. Your sister is tacky. Asking guests to pay for her wedding is gross. I would stay my ass home.
AlarahFeet said:
NTA, Expecting $1,500 as a wedding gift from your 20y/o sister? In this economy???? It would be one thing if she just asked everyone to gift money instead of physical gifts but listing out "suggested donation amounts depending on how close you were to her" is insane.
TheAngelzHaveReddIT said:
Yo I swear I say this on Reddit to much but what in heck be wrong with these parents , friends and family members! Like they cant possibly be using logic I’m so sorry your family’s like this NTA!
Crazy4Swayze420 said:
NTA. Just don't go either so she can't say you enjoyed anything from the wedding and use the excuse since you're a broke college student you didn't feel welcome because you couldn't afford the tickets to be present.
And Tremenda-Carucha said:
NTA... your sister's wedding fund campaign just reeked of entitlement and greed, treating family as ATM's instead of loved ones. It's a real shame her big day had to be so toxic for those trying to support her.
Her tacky donation chart made it obvious she only cared about how much cash each relative could dump into her fancy bash, rather than the love and joy that should make a wedding special.
