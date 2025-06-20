'AITA for ditching my sister’s wedding after she made me wear a neon green bridesmaid dress?' UPDATED

My sister saw the post. Yep. Someone sent it to her. I don’t know if it was a cousin, a frenemy, or one of her hot pink bridesmaids, but she called me the next morning livid. Said I “publicly embarrassed her” and that I made the wedding look like a joke. I told her, very calmly, that she did that all by herself with the Nickelodeon color palette and by laughing when someone called me Shrek’s prom date.

We argued. Not gonna lie, I cried. She cried. I think she was more hurt that I didn’t pretend to enjoy myself, and I was hurt that she didn’t care how uncomfortable I felt the entire time. I asked her flat out, “Would you have stayed if the roles were reversed?” Her silence said everything.