'AITA for sitting in first class while my mom sat in economy?' 'She's PISSED.'

I’m 26M. Just got back from a long-ass work trip. Been traveling a lot lately, barely slept, just completely drained. For once I said screw it and used my points to upgrade to first class. Never flown first before.
My mom (50s) happened to be flying the same route because we were both headed to a family thing. She booked her ticket separate from mine, just basic economy. I didn’t think it was a big deal. At the gate I told her “hey just so you know I’ll see you when we land, I’m sitting up front.”
She looked at me like I killed her dog. Asked if I was serious. Then said, “You’re really gonna let your own mother sit in the back while you relax in first class?” I thought she was kidding. She wasn’t.
Told me c That she “raised me better than this.” I said, “Mom, I love you, but I paid for this seat with my own money and I’m exhausted. I just want one flight where I’m not sandwiched between two strangers.”
Now she’s pissed. She told my aunt, who told my cousins, and now half the family’s calling me an ahole for not giving her my seat. Honestly? I don’t think I did anything wrong. But now I feel weird. So yeah. AITA for not switching?
whoreallycarz said:
NTA. Your only mistake was telling her where you would be sitting.
felice60 said:
NTA. She is not entitled to the first class seat you paid for just because she’s your mother. She and her flying monkeys are ridiculous. Perhaps the flying monkeys would like to chip in for an upgrade to her return flight.
ComprehensivePop886 said:
NTA. If she wanted first class why didn't she book first class?
Short-Attempt-8598 said:
Damn, trying to make her daughter's day worse so hers is better, then calling her selfish! NTA.
biolochick said:
NTA. May have been considerate to give her a heads up earlier so she could choose whether to upgrade herself but definitely ridiculous to expect you to give her your spot.
historicityWAT said:
Honestly this depends so much on your family dynamics. I’d give my mom the better seat in a heartbeat, but she’s not entitled and gossipy.
pottersquash said:
NTA. Makes sense it feels weird. Felt weird to family. Heck, the way you describe it feels weird. She knew she wasn't sitting with you, so why at the gate would that become convo? Not the asshole, your free to upgrade but yea feels weird.