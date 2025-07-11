'AITA for sitting in first class while my mom sat in economy?' 'She's PISSED.'

Told me c That she “raised me better than this.” I said, “Mom, I love you, but I paid for this seat with my own money and I’m exhausted. I just want one flight where I’m not sandwiched between two strangers.”

Now she’s pissed. She told my aunt, who told my cousins, and now half the family’s calling me an ahole for not giving her my seat. Honestly? I don’t think I did anything wrong. But now I feel weird. So yeah. AITA for not switching?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

whoreallycarz said:

NTA. Your only mistake was telling her where you would be sitting.

felice60 said: