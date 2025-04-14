'AITA for sitting in the doorway of my GF's kid's room to stop her from slamming the door?' UPDATED

My gf has 3 young children. She uses a “permissive” approach to parenting because she can not tolerate her children experiencing any kind of distress that she can save them from. Their house is very small and to get around inside every time I am there I am forced to step on top of belongings that are strewn everywhere. It is extremely unsanitary.
Her children have been sent home from school due to lice at least 5 times since I met her in November. The younger wears footie pajamas to school every day and no underwear because that is what the child wants. My gf claims the house is a disaster because she doesn’t have any help and that her children aren’t willing to do so.
She will ask them questions like “would you like to help me with ___?” but any and all resistance is met with complacency. She makes 4 meals every night to cater to what the kids are and are not willing to eat. The food invariably goes uneaten then spills on the floor then languishes because it is impossible to sweep or mop any floor in the home.
I went over yesterday to help motivate cleaning and tried to execute on the plan I proposed that we would walk the children through the living areas of the house and identify their possessions on every single surface they can possible reside on, and ask them to identify any items of importance they would not want thrown away. Then we set a one hour timer and didn’t nag, bug, cajole, manipulate, or twist arms.
I gave 15 minute incremental countdowns and then with their expectations set I went through with trash bags and put everything left on the floor into them for storage in the garage of the house in case one child determines they are missing something terribly important. I wanted to be tell them we were just throwing it all away but I wasn’t allowed.
My GF was folding laundry during this and her 5yo who was busy just making more of a mess the entire time stood on a blanket mom was folding. Mom ask child to move kindly probably 5 or 5 times and child with shit faced grin intentionally stayed put. Not because she thought it was fun, but because child knew mom didn’t like it and intentionally defied her.
Mom tugs softly on blanket and child falls to ground with a shock on their face then immediately stands, and starts screaming at the top of their lungs, marches off to bedroom then starts opening and slamming (the already broken from prior instances of this) door over and over again. Mom patiently raises her voice slightly to ask child to not slam doors because that is against rules. Didn’t stop.
I go to bedroom to see if I can help, and child slams door on me as I come in. I sit down in the door way very calmly and make a few non-rushed inquiries into how I can help child, and does child want to come out of the room to see mom.
Child goes absolutely nuclear screaming like I have cut off an appendage. I stay calm but I stay seated in the doorway. I offer options like “i will move out of your doorway but only if you will be able to close the door softly.
After 3 minutes of child being as dramatic as they can, and understandably fully dysregulated because no ability to do self regulate emotions on their own has ever been instilled. Mom fixes big/hard emotions. Every time. Teacher gives mom feedback, “child refuses to ever do anything they don’t want to do.”
So mom fills her role and tells me it’s time to let child have its way, undermining the co-regulation I was attempting to model. I stand as child continues to thrash and slam door into me, then walk away as child gets its way, my boundary be damned, and slams door hard into doorframe. I had to leave the house after that, and at this point I have zero confidence that a relationship between me and mom can work out.
My home is clean, organized, ordered and boundary practice is strong. I can’t see ever co-habituating with someone who disrespects themself so much with allowing children to destroy the house and walk all over them. She texted me after to say that her child didn’t “win” and that the child just needed co-regulation. AITAH?
MyToothEnts said:
NTA but leave. You can’t be the ONLY parent in this relationship. Mom needs to step up or you’ll be miserable and always put in the middle and ALWAYS the bad guy
Jazzlike_Adeptness_1 said:
While this is infuriating it is also tremendously sad. The mother is setting these kids up to be failures - in life, in relationships, in jobs, as parents. This woman needs cps called on her. The kids are monsters because of mommy but that excuse won’t get them anywhere. This is tragic.
Dear_Captain_2748 said:
Nta, As a single mother even I am floored and disgusted by the complacency. I would probably reply the child does not in fact need 'co-regulation' the child needs a parent who will actually teach them right from wrong, manners. She better not be surprised when her kids have juvy records or go to jail.
Raising a child is like building a house. And her foundation job is bad. I struggle somedays, lord knows I feel like I am in a WWE ring and my kids are tag teaming (autistic 4m, 2f) no excuse and dare I say cps for living conditions? The fact her child goes to school in footys and nothing underneath is sad.
OP responded:
She used the possibility that her children are neurodivergent as a justification for ignoring behaviors such as this and others. I understand the idea that it is better for children to respect a parent out of love than fear, but I personally have no issues driving accountability with fear of consequences and that didn't make me a mean dad.
Her children have no respect for her. They live her. They depend on her. They feel safe with her. That’s all well and good, but the lack of respect overflows into other areas of their lives and interactions with other adults.
FishScrumptious said:
Props to being a good parent before you’re actually a parent. That was extremely well done with someone else’s kid. But you know this relationship isn’t going to work out. This is not a situation you can live with. The kids are part of the package, and this is not a sustainable package. NTA, and good luck finding a better partner.
OP responded:
Thank you. I do have 3 of my own that are grown so I know a few tricks. My middle child was severely OCD and ADHD and I know the MO very well of these children.
Wow I am overwhelmed with the speed and volume of responses I received. Thank you. 🙏 For clarity, the mom is a doctor, baby daddy only has the kids at his own mom’s house with him as a “favor” to mom, doesn’t pay a dime of child support or child care. My kids are grown and out of the house.
My boundary with dating single moms is that I will not make parenting efforts or be a parent to anyone else’s child. They have parents. The medical license she holds and the nature of her practice and education are irrelevant. My post history and romantic past is irrelevant. Thanks everyone for showing me that I am NTA.
I can confidently say: I will not be further pursuing a romantic partnership with mom and I will be directly informing her of these being the reasons why when I see her next later this week.
I will make an anonymous general report about the safety and cleanliness of the house and property in general and let CPS do with it as they will. Once again thank you all. I only anticipated receiving maybe a handful of responses or advice, but the response was overwhelming in mainly good ways. Cheers everyone and good night!