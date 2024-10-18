Six foot tall woman snaps at friend for asking 'inappropriate' questions about her short boyfriend. AITA?

"AITA for snapping at my friend after he asked an inappropriate question about my short boyfriend?"

Alright, here’s the situation. I (28F) am 6’1” and I’ve been dating my boyfriend, Jake (30M), for about 8 months. Jake is 5’4”, which makes him quite a bit shorter than me, but honestly, I don’t care. He’s sweet, funny, and we have an amazing connection. I’ve never been hung up on height, but my friend Dave (29M), who is 6’4”, seems to have a problem with it.

At first, Dave made the usual jokes like, “Do you have to bend down to kiss him?” or “Does he need a booster seat when you go out to eat?” I rolled my eyes, but I brushed it off because I thought it was just playful teasing. But as time went on, Dave’s comments got more frequent and increasingly inappropriate.