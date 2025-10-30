"WIBTA if I skip my brother's wedding because he uninvited my husband over a 'joke'?"

my brother Jake (32M) is getting married in two months and I'm (29F) supposed to be a bridesmaid. or I was supposed to be. background: my husband Tim (30M) and Jake have never really gotten along. they're just different people. Tim's quiet and kind of nerdy, Jake's loud and into sports. they've always been civil but not friends.

last month we had a family bbq at my parents' house. everyone was drinking, things were relaxed. Jake and his buddies were talking about the bachelor party and one of them joked about strippers. Tim, trying to join in the conversation for once, made a comment like "well at least you'll finally see a woman naked" or something dumb like that.