'AITA for skipping my best friend's wedding?'

Let me first say - this is not an actual wedding ceremony with traditional reception. It's a small homemade dinner on a weekday after a courthouse ceremony. She still lives in our hometown, so I have to fly there. Since it's in the middle of the week, I have to take PTO. Flights are around $500. I've tried every way I know how to find a cheaper flight, but I'm not finding anything.

I will have to pay for transportation to and from airport or parking at the airport, so another $100. Thankfully, I am able to stay with family so I won't need a hotel or car. But $600 for a small after-wedding dinner seems crazy.

It is partially my fault for waiting until the last minute to book a flight, but I wasn't sure if this event was actually going to happen. She told me about it a couple of months ago and never sent out invitations.



However, she did travel for my wedding. My wedding was more of a weekend event where everyone who came in early went out for drinks on Thursday, rehearsal and rehearsal dinner on Friday, and wedding on Saturday. So a lot of effort had to go into my wedding, but we got to spend way more time together. This will only be the dinner for a few hours. I'm not trying to shame the wedding.