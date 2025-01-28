'AITA for skipping my brother's wedding?' 'His fiancée excluded my wife.'

I was stunned. Lisa and I have been married for five years. She’s part of this family. Excluding her feels like a slap in the face, not just to her but to me as well. When I told James I wouldn’t attend without Lisa, he accused me of being dramatic and trying to punish him for something out of his control. He said I was letting Lisa’s “hurt feelings” ruin his wedding day.

Our parents are divided. My dad says I’m right to stand by my wife and that James and Emily are being unreasonable. My mom, on the other hand, thinks I should just “keep the peace” and attend the wedding because “it’s not worth destroying your relationship with your brother over one day.”