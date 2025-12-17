'AITA for skipping Christmas over something my sister said?'

After that, I realized I didn’t feel able to sit at her Christmas dinner pretending everything was fine. Interactions with her have been overwhelming for me lately, and being blocked made it impossible to talk things through. I decided not to attend Christmas and instead spend it with a close friend who has shown up for me consistently during a very difficult year.

I haven’t told my older sister yet, as I wanted to let things cool down before reopening the conversation. I did inform my other sister. I recognize that I resented my sisters for not showing up for me even though I didn’t clearly ask for it at first, and that by the time I did speak up, I already had built-up resentment.