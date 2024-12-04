'AITA for skipping Christmas presents for my sister?' 'It's online shopping with a middle man.'

"AITA for skipping Christmas presents for my sister, because it is like online shopping with a middle man?"

My (F32) sister (F34) created a group chat with me and our brother (M26) yesterday, asking for our Christmas lists for Black Friday shopping. I assembled a list fairly quick and sent on, with some open categories like board games or wool underwear (it’s cold here), and some more specific links to things I want. My brother did the same.

My sister also sent a similar list, with some open categories and like five specific links on it (with size, color etc). We discuss a budget and agree on 100 dollars. This morning I ordered the bedding she wanted (right size and color), and one of the more open options. About 80 dollars, so will top up with something fun I find before Christmas.