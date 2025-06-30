'AITA for skipping a family party because I didn't want to see my half sister or her dad who hate me for being an affair baby?'

Mom tried to do stuff we'd both like and she would praise whenever we could sit and "get along" even though my half sister was just waiting until mom wasn't around to be mean.

When she got a little older she started doing a bunch more activities and there were more chances for me to see her dad when mom would take me along to support my half sister. He was rude or gross to me.

There was a time he told me not to look at him because I wasn't his kid and he called my mom a w*ore and said that's what I was destined to be too. There were so many incidents with him and my mom knew about those and she'd get into fights with him.