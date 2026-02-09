AITA for skipping my friend's daughter’s 1st birthday and charging her for the 'gift?'" UPDATED

I’m feeling pretty heated right now and need some perspective. My friend’s daughter is turning one today. A few weeks ago, my friend asked if I could make truffles for the party.
I agreed, and she mentioned she would reimburse me for the ingredients. However, because truffles are expensive to make and incredibly labor-intensive, I decided I would just gift them as the birthday present instead of asking for money.
I spent all day yesterday in the kitchen making these. I had to wake up super early this morning to finish the final touches and get ready for the 9 AM start time listed on the invitation.
I showed up at 9 AM sharp, truffles in hand, and the place was empty. I double-checked the invite and it definitely said 9 AM. I called my friend, and she casually told me that the time had been changed to the afternoon. She admitted she "forgot" to tell me, and apparently, I was the only guest who wasn't notified.
After working so hard yesterday and sacrificing my Saturday morning sleep, I was (and am) pissed. I haven't told her if ai can make it in the afternoon yet. WIBTA if I charge her the full amount for the ingredients and my time since I might no longer be attending...
...and these were meant to be the “gift” or refuse to go to the afternoon session because I’ve already wasted my morning and now I "have other plans" (which is mostly just being too annoyed to celebrate)?
NOTE: I did not tell her I would gift her the truffles, I had just decided that myself. A lot of people are asking for more context so here it goes. We moved to a new city last year so I’ve been trying hard to make new friends and I’ve been hanging out with this friend and some of her friends, but I’m not “in” their little group yet.
I’m a very helpful person in general and have a lot of party planning experience, so I actually helped her decide many aspects of the party, like how much food, what types of food, how many drinks, etc.
We were exchanging info back and forth about this party constantly and I even lent her a bunch of my own decor stuff to use for the cake table. Also, she specifically chose 9 am because that’s when her daughter is most alert and happiest, so this was supposed to be a brunch type birthday party.
Given how much we talked about the details and the fact that she has my decor, I really don't feel like this was an easy thing to "forget."
Odd-Worth7752 said:
This is your chance to be the bigger person honestly. It's not like you showed up at 4 and were told the party was from 2-3, or changed to the day before. Give her the damn truffles, go to the party even if it's only for 15 minutes and don't be spiteful. and don't send her a bill. that's a real AH move.
If you want to end the friendship over this just ghost her after, fine. don't be mean on her baby''s first birthday. Are you a parent? if you are you know damn well that the first year is tough.
CrankyWife said:
YWNBTA. I'd say, "Shucks, I can't make it to the changed time. Just Venmo me $xx for the truffles and you can swing by and pick them up before noon." If you want to be generous, you can offer to drop them off. After she pays.
Slartibartfast0372 said:
If you don't want to go, then tell her you had plans and can't make it. It's a birthday party for a 1 year old so I don't think an adult not being able to make it after a last minute change is a big deal. However, if you charge her for the truffles, you're probably ending the friendship.
socabella said:
YWBTA. She offered to reimburse for ingredients not your time. If you’re feeling petty, charge for the ingredients, but don’t add on crap she never agreed to. You’re overreacting though.
bsmiles07 said:
YTA - she did this by mistake. You would be doing it on purpose. She didn’t ask you to make them for free as a gift. Do you like your friend? Then forgive her. People are you human and make mistakes.
You are justified to be irritated and not in a good mood but if she truly is your friend and is there for you then be there for her and forgive her. Now if she is a crap friend all the time. Re-evaluate your friends.
Wow, I did not expect this to blow up! First of all, I don’t think it’s fair for some people to say I’m self-obsessed or that it’s "clear" why I’m not included in the group. Clearly, those people have never been in a position where they had to move cities and make new friends after a certain age it is not easy.
I wrote that first post while I was literally leaving the empty venue and heading home, so everything was fresh and I just needed to process externally and see what others would do. I think that's pretty normal when you're frustrated.
After taking a nap and reading through the comments, I decided to be an adult about it. I went to the birthday party in the afternoon, brought the truffles, and told her they were a gift.
I do think she just had a "mom brain" moment and genuinely forgot to tell me, but because I’m new here and have been struggling with feeling excluded, it hit me harder in the moment.
Thank you everyone for your answers and for helping me see things more clearly. I’m not going to hold this over her head, but I am going to keep it in mind. If it happens again or becomes a pattern, I’ll know this isn't the right friendship for me.