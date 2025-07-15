'AITA for skipping my husband’s cousin’s wedding and refusing to gift them anything?' 'He's the Best Man.'

"AITA for skipping my husband’s cousin’s wedding and refusing to gift them anything?"

Some context first: let’s call them “Team Priorities.” Since the beginning of our relationship, I learned my husband is the go-to person for family when it comes to money. Once we got serious and started a family of our own, we agreed to stop the handouts. We’re not wealthy by any means, but when we’re in a tight spot, we hustle and make it work without asking others for help.

But every now and then, “Team Priorities” sneaks back in and asks my husband to help cover a bill or some urgent expense. The frustrating part is the timing—shortly after asking for money, the fiancée is often posting about new outfits, day trips, or looking for tattoo artists. It’s hard not to feel taken advantage of.