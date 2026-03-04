'AITA for skipping my sister’s wedding because I can’t stand her new wife?'

"AITA for skipping my sister’s wedding because I can’t stand her new girlfriend?"

I (F23) didn’t go to my sister’s (F20) wedding last weekend, and now half my family is furious with me. For context, my sister and I have always been close and never had any issues. When she came out as bisexual when was 18 I was very supportive and there when she told me had met a dated someone new and I was happy for her, since this is her first relationship.

My issue is her now new insufferable wife. Her name is Tara(F40). When I saw first saw Tara, she immediately rubbed me the wrong way, she was very loud in a way that feels performative and she would say and do provocative things that would make other feels uncomfortable.