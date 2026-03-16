'AITA for skipping my sister’s wedding after she hijacked my graduation party with her proposal?'

But eventually people started crowding around them, taking pictures, hugging them, and talking about wedding plans. Within minutes the whole party basically stopped being about my graduation and turned into their engagement party.

This also isn’t the first time she’s taken over something that was supposed to be about me. I ended up getting so upset that I quietly left my own graduation party and drove back to my apartment.

Recently I received their wedding invitation. After thinking about it, I RSVP’d no. I’m still really upset about what happened, and I don’t want to show up to her wedding feeling angry and resentful. That feels unfair to her and could ruin the day.