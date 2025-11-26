'AITA for skipping Sunday dinners with my girlfriend's family?' UPDATED

"So when are you getting a real career then?" "Bit old to be playing with horses isn't it?"

"Sienna's last boyfriend worked in finance. Just saying." And everyone laughs. Every time. Like it's this running joke.

I've talked to Sienna about it and she says he's "just like that" and I need to "learn to take a joke." But it doesn't feel like a joke after the tenth time?? Or the twentieth??

Last Sunday he asked me if I'm "saving up to go back to school for something useful" and I just sat there and smiled because what else am I supposed to do. I told Sienna this week that I don't want to go to Sunday dinner anymore.