'AITA for sleeping nude in my own room?'

Since I was a teenager Ive always slept naked. I always get too hot at night and its just generally way more comfortable for me to sleep that way. Whenever I leave my room I'm always dressed, or at the very least have shorts or something on if I'm going to/from the shower. my roommate knows this and up to this point has had no problem with it and we always knock on each others doors anyway to be polite.
The issue started when he brought over his girlfriend to stay a couple nights. We all get along pretty well and have all hung out a few times before, but this was the first time she had come over and spent the night. We had all gone out drinking and got home pretty late so once we all walked in we just went straight to sleep. I, of course, went to bed with my usual routine of getting naked and hopping in bed.
Well, sometime during the night my roommate's girlfriend needed to use the bathroom, but she didn't know which room it was. My room and the bathroom are right next to each other and she opened my door by mistake. I have a vague memory of her opening my door, but I was half asleep and when she closed it I went right back to sleep.
The next morning I woke up and my roommate and his girlfriend were upset with me because when she walked in she saw everything and she was mad I would sleep naked when a guest was over in the first place. They both said I need to start wearing clothes to sleep since my roommate's girlfriend is gonna probably be sleeping over more often and it makes her uncomfortable.
My argument was that I'm in my own private space away from them and that while I understand it was a mistake, it's still her fault that she walked in on me sleeping. It's been a few days and my roommate still won't let it go. I still sleep naked, and now once on purpose he's walked in on me sleeping just to see if I was naked or not.
I don't really care about him seeing me naked cause we've seen each other naked before, but this is getting really out of hand. I don't think I should have to wear clothes to sleep just because it makes his girlfriend uncomfortable even though i'm in my own private room.
TL;DR my roommate's girlfriend walked in on me sleeping naked in my own room and now they both want me to start wearing clothes to sleep.
EDIT: To everyone saying I should lock my door or add a lock, I would really like to. Unfortunately the place we're staying at doesn't want us to change the door handles or anything so I can't do that. However, I am currently looking into ways to stop my door from opening that isn't like a barricade or that drills into the door/wall.
ACNHenthusiast22 wrote:
NTA. I get that nudity and shared housing don’t mix, but you’re not walking around with your bits hanging out. You were literally sleeping. If anything, she should apologize for walking in on you. I wouldn’t be comfortable having her around anymore. What if she just decides to check your room every night she stays over to see whether or not you’re wearing clothes?
InspectionMajor3743 wrote:
NTA. Coming from a guy who also sleeps naked. I think roomie might just be a little self conscious if he’s making it such a big deal about it…keep sleeping naked it’s your room.. your privacy. Also...if you used reverse logic, if they EVER get intimate in their bedroom they’ll be naked and what if the off chance you walked in their room during that!? Is that not very uncomfortable?
Tell them they’re never allowed to hook up at your guys’ place 🤷🏼♂️. If you want to be respectful just speak to them and say something along the lines of; “I’ve slept like this for years, I can’t sleep properly if I don’t sleep like this, I’m in my own private space, I do not want to offend you guys so I want to let you know this is important to me and it’s also important to me that you guys feel comfortable.“
*side note..
now that she’s staying over more often she’ll know which door is the bathroom door and nobody should be walking into your room unannounced.*
anonymouss2 wrote:
NTA, they are. You’re in your own room, a private space for you. Can you switch out the doorknob for your room to one that has a lock on it? The fact that your roomie came into your room PURPOSELY - while you were sleeping - to check if you were naked or not, is CREEPY AF. And totally inappropriate. Idk man that’s just such weird and gross behavior.
It feels very violating for them to come check if you’re naked or not.
You sleeping in a hulk costume, or naked - is quite literally, none of anyone’s business, let alone their business.
Calculated_Mischief wrote:
I'm really sorry but your roommate purposefully opening the door on you while you sleep TO SEE IF YOU ARE NAKED is lowkey sexual harassement. His girlfriend has no business whatsoever dictating how you sleep, in your own goddamn room.
Also I'm really sorry but they can't just announce "well she's technically gonna live here with us so you better dress up in three layers for the night" - that needs a discussion, that needs sitting down and asking "are you okay with this?" you're not being indecent so NTA all the way.
Historical_Heron4801 wrote:
No nudity in your room. Got it. So they're not getting intimate when she comes over, right? Maybe you should start walking in on them to check. Also, how exactly did she manage to see that you were completely naked? How hard was she looking into the darkened room that clearly wasn't the room she wanted? Did she ever apologise for the invasion of your privacy? NTA.