'AITA for sleeping nude in my own room?'

Well, sometime during the night my roommate's girlfriend needed to use the bathroom, but she didn't know which room it was. My room and the bathroom are right next to each other and she opened my door by mistake. I have a vague memory of her opening my door, but I was half asleep and when she closed it I went right back to sleep.

The next morning I woke up and my roommate and his girlfriend were upset with me because when she walked in she saw everything and she was mad I would sleep naked when a guest was over in the first place. They both said I need to start wearing clothes to sleep since my roommate's girlfriend is gonna probably be sleeping over more often and it makes her uncomfortable.