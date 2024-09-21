'AITA for sleeping with my friend’s 'hall pass'?'

Honestly, her crush never seemed off the rails to me. Like she’d joke about him wooing her through IG, but she didn’t, like, stalk him.

So let me say here, I would NEVER, even when I was younger, date or even flirt with a guy a friend of mine liked/was interested in Fries before Guys/Friends before Men - all that. It just wouldn’t be cool.

However...A few weeks ago, I randomly met Jake at a charity event. He was hired as the entertainment. We got to talking, and one thing led to another… and I ended up sleeping with him. It was a one-time thing, fun and we both knew it was casual.