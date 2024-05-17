'Slight chance my pregnant wife had an affair. Should I ask for a paternity test or wait?' UPDATED 3X

Not long after, OP shared an update.

Update: Soo many comments. Thank you everyone more than I can address directly but I'm going to keep reading a few things. 1 stop DMing me about this, thanks.

2 some have made some good points about addressing it now rather than later and that's something that I'm considering more than I was before, thank you.

3. To those focused only on my relationship. I get it but that's not what I'm focused on. We've been talking about it a lot. My wife and I are pretty open people with each other. I'm not saying I'm convinced nothing happened but I'm more focused on paternity right now.