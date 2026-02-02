"AITA for threatening to smash dishes after my bake day was ruined?"

I, (31F) have been planning to bake a Frasier cake. Im new to baking and this one requires a lot of precision and takes a bit of time. I spent all night last night making sure I had everything prepped and ready.

​The Background: We did some cleaning two days ago. I did about 90% of the dishes (like 10 pans, all plates, bowls and pots) He (40 M) agreed to do the remaining 10%, mostly a few bowls along with some silverware and kitchen utensils (spatulas, whisks, measuring cups) that I left soaking in the sink.

​The Conflict: This morning, I went to start my cake. I pulled out one of the mixers, it was dirty; nbd, I just washed it. Then, I go to get the measuring cups, same thing, caked in grease. Washed it.