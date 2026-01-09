"AITA for snapping after being repeated asked 'if the narc' was talking?”

Tay: “Do you really care or are you just saying that because you think that’s what you need to say?” In reference to Tay trying a dress she felt insecure about-

Me: “I actually really like that color on you. It makes you look brighter.” Tay: “Is that your real opinion or are you trying to score points?” In reference to Tay getting a deserved promotion-

Me: “You seem a lot more confident lately. Are you enjoying your promotion?” Tay: “Do you mean that or are you implying I wasn’t before?” Me: “I mean it? It was a compliment.”