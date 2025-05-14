Brother who 'disrespected' and 'neglected' mom demands full inheritence for himself. AITA?

He’d been pestering our mom to hand over her part of the property to him since then. This has caused a lot problems in the past to the point of physical more than once. The worse part was that few hours before she died, he was discussing the split of the property right in front of her at the hospital room, our mother couldn’t talk but she could see and hear everything.

Now that she’s gone, he’s saying things like deserves it but the truth is, all he did was to mooch of her and caused her distress. He didn’t even help get her the treatment she needed, which was a reason for her rapid health decline. He just lived in her house and drained her of everything.