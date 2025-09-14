'AITA for snapping at my husband that he needs to get over his ADHD quirk?' UPDATED

I really try to understand my husband’s ADHD quirks and sensitivities, but this one made me snap. Apparently, I blink my eyes too loudly. It annoys him so badly, that he’s raised his voice telling me to stop and will storm out of the room if we’re laying in bed, watching a movie or trying to sleep.

He says I don’t do it all the time, but he cannot handle the noise of my blinking most nights. I finally snapped at him last night after he told me to stop doing it saying something along the lines of “You need to get over it or take responsibility of your ADHD and stop thinking this is normal”.

For context, he’s been to therapy and has been on medication for ADHD, but has since quit because he doesn’t like it.

So, am I the AH for snapping at him?