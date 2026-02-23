'AITA for snapping at my mother-in-law for treating my older daughter differently?'

Meanwhile, my 6-year-old gets… nothing. No hugs unless my daughter initiates. No small gifts. No one-on-one time. No photos posted. When my oldest tries to show her drawings or talk about school, my MIL will give a quick “That’s nice” and turn back to the toddler. It’s subtle enough that if you weren’t watching closely, you might miss it but I see my daughter’s face fall every time.

What breaks my heart is that my 6-year-old ADORES her. She makes her cards. She calls her “Grandma” proudly. Last Christmas, she saved her allowance to buy my MIL a little candle because “Grandma likes nice smells.” My MIL barely reacted. But when my 2-year-old scribbled on wrapping paper, she acted like it was a Picasso.