'AITA for snapping at my brother's fiancée for criticizing how I parent my kids?' UPDATED

I (35f) have 3 children (10m, 8f, and 5m) with my husband (36m). My younger brother (29m) is marrying "Piya" (27f) in May. They've been dating for a few years.
While we've never been close, we get along okay, although I've never loved how she often oversteps with my kids (eg: giving them dessert before dinner when my husband and I have said no, "joking" about how stuffy we are as parents, constantly referring to herself as "the cool aunt", etc.)
Something important to note is that she works in fashion, which her parents often judge (comparing her to her siblings who have jobs that are considered much more "successful" in our community), so she has a bit of a complex about it.
Last night we were all having dinner at my parents' place. The topic turned to my kids' school/extracurriculars. My older son plays soccer, piano, and does karate, my daughter does classical dance, art classes, and swimming, and my younger son does classical singing and basketball. They all have extra math classes once a week.
For context: l regretted my parents not putting me in any activities when I was younger and don't want my kids to feel the same. My husband thinks it'll teach them time management, and hopefully some of these hobbies stick (right now, they enjoy everything but this could change), boosting their college applications when that time comes. And obviously, we expect them to excel in school.
All 3 can do well in their classes without effort, but we don't want them to coast by and burn out like we did, so we are firm on them actually studying, doing hw, etc. So anyway, my daughter is talking about which classes she has which day and Piya says something like "Wow I can't believe you keep them so busy they're just kids". My husband is like "Yeah it's important to be well-rounded."
Then later, my son is talking about how much he studied for a math test and Piya goes "It can't have been that important though, you're 10! You should tell your parents to let you relax." At this point, I get a little pissed so I'm like, "We want them to build good habits so that they can actually be successful in the future. When you have kids, if you want to raise them to fail, that's up to you."
At this, she got really upset and left the room. I guess she thought I was implying that she was a failure (which was not my intention). My brother was pretty mad and thought I was being unnecessarily harsh and that I should've known how sensitive she is about this topic. My parents agreed, saying that I didn't need to take what she said so seriously.
My husband disagrees and says that she doesn't have any place to tell us how to raise our kids, and maybe this will stop her from constantly giving us her two cents on something she doesn't have any experience with.
I don't know, I feel bad for upsetting her because I never meant to insult her profession with my comment, but at the same time, I do kind of feel like she had it coming for her constant criticisms of our parenting. AITA?
Edits from OP:
Since a lot of people are assuming that I was talking about not putting kids in extracurriculars when I said "raising kids to fail," I wasn't. Since Piya was talking about my son studying for his test and how she thought that was unnecessary, that is what I was talking about as I believe it's important for kids to STUDY.
I do not think that kids who don't do extracurriculars are bound to fail, or that my kids would somehow be failures if they didn't do these activities. I just think that it is one good way to set them up for success.
- I have never forced my kids to continue their extracurriculars, and they know that if they ever feel like they want to stop, they can tell me. I have told them this many times and they are tired of me asking if they want to quit when they don't.
- My kids chose their extracurriculars and have lots of friends there. They have told me multiple times how happy they are to be doing them, always have stories about something fun they did in their classes, etc.
- I tell my kids to "excel" in school because that is what they are doing right now and I know they are capable of it in the future as long as they develop good study skills and work ethic, which I hope that I am providing them with the tools they need to do.
If they were ever not doing well despite trying, I would never punish them for that and they know that would be an instance where we could have an open conversation.
My kids' schedule since people have been asking:
- They wake up at 8:00 AM. School starts at 9 and is a 5-minute drive from my house. They shower, eat breakfast, and I drop them
- They come home around 3:30 PM. They play outside with their friends until around half an hour before their activity for the day, when we get ready (including eating a small snack like a fruit or a sandwich, if they were more hungry when they got home from school I might give them rice or something then) and go.
The kids also have granola bars and things in their activity bags, and they're allowed to eat in most of their classes (like during a break or something). The activities usually start around 5/5:15 but some of them start a little later.
- Their activities typically end 6:00-6:45. The latest they are ever home by is 7, but that is only on Thursdays and usually they are home sooner, by 6:15-6:30. From then to 7:30 is their time to freshen up and get ready for dinner, which is 7:30-8:00. At dinner we watch something that they want as a family, an episode of a show they like or something like that.
- 8:00-9:00 they do homework. This isn't an everyday thing, if they don't have homework it's more free time. My older son likes to do extra homework and is a bit of a perfectionist, so he usually likes to use up that time (I've told him multiple times he doesn't have to).
The younger two rarely have much to do, especially my younger son who never has homework, just a monthly choice board with some fun activities. So they will usually just sit with their brother, goof around, talk, whatever (sometimes bother him a bit LOL).
Sometimes I will let them watch TV or something, especially my daughter who is older. Or sometimes if they didn't have too hectic of a day, I'll ask them to help out with some chores (yes, they have an allowance). Or they will be doing music practice or something like that.
- Until around 9:15 they'll just be all together, then they brush their teeth and off to bed at 9:30 PM.
On the weekends, sometimes there are games or recitals in the morning, if not then they spend that time practicing. Then on Saturdays they have afternoon classes, until about 4. After 4 we usually set them loose and they play outside (getting their unstructured playtime), or we have playdates set up.
This is until about 8, when we spend some time together eating dinner and stuff as a family (sometimes we'll have movie night or game night). This is until around 10/10:30, when they will go to bed (if it is a Saturday, if it's a Sunday, 9:30). Or we might have a dinner party in that case we will probably be out a little longer, around 12/1 (the kids usually end up falling asleep there).
Also Sunday is mostly their day, we have an informal rule where we don't really tell them what to do unless they have a makeup class (pretty uncommon) or some kind of family event, which is usually in the evening (past 7) so no matter what they get the morning and afternoon to themselves (9/10/11/whenever they wake up until 6/7-ish).
Sometimes we might ask if they want to go to the library, or a nearby park, or they'll just play at home. Honestly I use the weekend mornings/afternoons to catch up on chores and do meal prep/groceries/etc so my husband handles the kids situation more at these times. Which is why I neglected to mention this in more detail earlier, but my husband thought it was relevant.
It may seem a bit hectic, but it is what works for us and we never have had any issues with it.
I will be having an honest conversation with my kids tomorrow about whether they enjoy their activities and to reiterate that I would not consider them a failure if they ever wanted to quit (which is just what people have been saying they might think). I don't know how it'll go but I will keep you all updated.
unlovelyladybartleby said:
ESH. It's not her place to criticize, and she sounds very annoying. I'd have set boundaries, too. But oh my God, your kids are very much overscheduled. If you regret not being put in activities, go take a pottery class or learn the trumpet or something. Don't live vicariously through your kids by giving them burnout before high school.
Consistent-Leopard71 said:
YTA. Your kids are seriously over scheduled. Do they have any down time? You can teach time management without overwhelming your kids with activities. Also, your comment was unnecessarily and intentionally cruel.
Mathalamus2 said:
eh.... YTA. let your kids be kids. making them too busy to suit your interests in making them well rounded is just gonna make them resentful of you. and you were absolutely out of line.
And scrollgirl24 said:
ESH. Yes she's overstepping. She also has a point though.... Balance is important for healthy development. I had one friend like this in middle school (parents hyperfixated on college admissions and a very full extracurricular calendar). In high school, as soon as she got an ounce of freedom, she became known for giving sexual favors to boys in the school bathroom.
My randomly assigned freshman roommate was the same, all Kumon and med school pressure. We were loading her into an ambulance with alcohol poisoning within the first month of college.
You don't have to like your sister in law. Don't let that stop you from considering her perspective though. Your kids may feel the same when they're her age if you aren't careful.
After reading what everyone had to say throughout yesterday and today, I texted Piya today and we agreed to meet at my brother's to talk, since I wanted to apologize. I started off by saying that I was sorry for what I said and that I hurt her feelings and made her feel bad about her profession even unintentionally;
I could've handled the disagreement differently. I also apologized for possibly communicating that I thought her future kids might fail if she doesn't parent them the way I do mine. She said she didn't take it that way but was more upset that she thought I was calling her a failure.
I reassured her I wasn't and do not see her that way. She ended up accepting my apology and we talked about some other things, including why I lashed out. I told her that I really appreciate her being a caring aunt to the kids, but I was genuinely confused why she always seemed to think that whatever we were doing was wrong and it led to me snapping.
She was hesitant to talk about it at first, but ended up revealing more about her childhood and how it affects the way she sees our kids, the only kids she really has any type of regular contact with. According to her, her parents were strict in some ways, like eating habits, gender roles, and grades, and she sometimes projects these on my children, which explained some other comments she's made before.
And on the flip side, some of the other more "chill" things she does is a conscious sort of effort to intervene whenever she sees hints of her parents' parenting style in the way we interact with our kids.
Despite her parents' strictness in some areas, they didn't really care about what their kids did out of school and wouldn't sign them up for anything even if they asked. She said that she felt horrible for thinking this way but she felt jealous of how my kids got to explore so many different activities which she never got to as a kid, especially seeing how happy they always are about them.
Basically, seeing my kids raised "like she wishes she was raised" just made her think of the what-ifs and brought back the bad memories of what life with her parents actually was like, and demeaning our parenting was an attempt to make us seem less "perfect".
She's told my brother about this but begged him not to tell me because she didn't want us to have a negative opinion of her. Apparently she's been trying to find a therapist but it's been tough finding someone who can help her while also understanding things from a cultural perspective.
I'll admit it threw me off a little since it wasn't what I had expected, but obviously it was difficult for her to admit and she clearly wasn't proud of feeling that way.
I told her I was really glad that she opened up to me and that I could see her pov, but that her trauma wasn't an excuse to try and parent my kids for me, and that I didn't know how comfortable I would be letting her around my kids— just for now, until she can get the help that she needs.
I asked her to let me know if there's anything else I can do, because I do really feel bad for her after hearing all this, even though I'm a little disturbed at how fixated she is on my kids.
I also told her that she should try to remember that she has a cool job she loves, is marrying a man she loves, and is away from her parents' influence, which sounds pretty successful (not that she needs me to tell her, but she looked like she needed reassurance after our talk).
She thanked me and said she would try her best to rein in the parenting talk and that she never saw how it bothered me since I usually would try to play it off (I usually do that to avoid tension). All in all, I think that went as well as it could have.
I do wish we didn't have to go LC, but after talking with my husband, we've decided that right now, that's what's best for our kids to protect them from being confused and used as parts of their aunt's trauma. We hope that once she's talked with a professional and gotten some real counseling about her past, my kids will be able to build a healthier relationship with her.
On a slightly related note, we will be having a family meeting later tonight with my kids once they get back from playing outside to discuss the incident and examine their schedule. Since the conflict with future SIL is kind of resolved, Idk if it would be appropriate to update on how the family talk goes, but I can do that if people really want to know.