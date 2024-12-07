Teen accuses parents of favoritism after they ask him to skip Christmas gift for sister’s 'luxury' braces. AITA?

So of course my parents asked me if I was okay with not getting a gift this year so she could have those braces. I started to say no and they started talking over me so I said basically eff you and do what you want because I don't count.

My sister was trying to say something about it and I pointed right at her face and told her to stop talking to me. I called her a spoiled and selfish brat and I said I don't want her to be my sister, I said I'm older but it doesn't mean she should always come first. She argued back at first and I told her to stay away from me and told her that she can eff off with our parents. I was mad.