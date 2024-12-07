Teen accuses parents of favoritism after they ask him to skip Christmas gift for sister’s 'luxury' braces. AITA?

Illustrious_Fox_3644
I (16m) have a younger sister (14f). Our parents always treated us differently because I'm a boy and she's a girl. They really don't want her to ever be disappointed and they'd always ask me to skip stuff or give up something so she could do something else or have something else.
Examples of that. If we both got invited to birthday parties on the same day they'd ask me to skip it so she could go to the other, instead of just dropping us off at the different parties.
If it was my turn to pick where we ate for dinner and I wanted my favorite, and she complained, they'd ask me to let her pick, even though I didn't like her favorite either.
But she was younger and a girl so they thought it was okay. If we went on vacation or to the amusement park close to our town, they'd ask if I minded going last so she could go on rides or do what she wanted to do, and then they'd just never get around to mine.
Then if I was given candy or something and she liked it, I'd be asked to give it to her. I did say no sometimes but I was either told I was an older sibling and should or they ignored my answer and did what they wanted to anyway.
Because of this, my sister expected this and she became so spoiled. It only got worse when I started babysitting two years ago and making money. I was asked to buy her something she wanted or to give her some money. And of course saying no was a waste of time again.
My sister needs braces now. She doesn't want the regular ones. I was told she's not getting Invisalign either but there's some special braces she won't mind wearing but they cost a lot.
She complained when our parents said they didn't have the money and she complained so hard that she even said they shouldn't give me anything for Christmas this year to afford it.
So of course my parents asked me if I was okay with not getting a gift this year so she could have those braces. I started to say no and they started talking over me so I said basically eff you and do what you want because I don't count.
My sister was trying to say something about it and I pointed right at her face and told her to stop talking to me. I called her a spoiled and selfish brat and I said I don't want her to be my sister, I said I'm older but it doesn't mean she should always come first. She argued back at first and I told her to stay away from me and told her that she can eff off with our parents. I was mad.
My parents tried to yell at me that same night but I was so mad that they stopped. But the next day they told me snapping at my sister was wrong and I shouldn't say yes if I mean no. So I said no and they said saying no doesn't work. I told them to eff off. They took my stuff for over a week for talking to them like that and they lectured me again for taking it out on my sister. AITA?
TarzanKitty
NTA.
Your parents are TERRIBLE parents and your sister is the product of their work.
Illustrious_Fox_3644 (OP)
Makes me wonder if she'd be someone I'd like being around if they hadn't spoiled her like this.
KateMaxwell1
NTA... OP is there someone outside of your parents you can turn to? Like you grandparents or a friend? You're being slowly shunted out of your family because of your sister.
I've been in your shoes and now my family wonder why I don't talk to them! You'll need to find someone to talk to, someone that is not connected to your family... maybe a school councilor or something, cause this will cause trauma down the line.
Illustrious_Fox_3644 (OP)
I talk to my friends about it. I have two who want to get away from shitty families too and we talk about sticking together and working our asses off to find a place when we turn 18. Another friend who has good parents wants to join us since we've always been close as a group and his parents are great to us so they'll help when the time comes.
Proper_Rush_9367
Keep doing what you’re doing. Maybe it’ll eventually sink in that they’re losers that are enabling your sister’s pathetic and entitled behaviour.
Victor-Grimm
NTA-Instead of letting them take your stuff. Counter them and put all your stuff in your sister’s room. The only things I would keep are clothes you only can wear, your bed, and night stand.
When I say give her everything I am talking all of it including toys, hard reset your phone, everything. When they feed you take the minimum to eat and push the rest of your food to her and stop doing any chores. Don’t let your parents have anything to take from you.
Then I would sit and do nothing but schoolwork. No other work, chores, talking, nothing. Only do schoolwork and take the bus because that will mess up your future. Do as much schoolwork so you can get college scholarships to move out. Wait for them to crack because they will. When they talk to you just say you want her to have everything and me nothing so I am making it happen.