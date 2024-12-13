'AITA for snapping at my sister and making her cry during dinner?' UPDATED

"AITA for snapping at my sister and making her cry during dinner?"

Context: I (18f) have always been seen as the more responsible child over my sister (20f). I could always balance my social life and my academics well, which led my to being a great student ambassador and an honors student while still enjoying high school parties and the likes.

My sister on the other hand does not have the same balance and has often had parties take priority over school which has made my parents lose some trust in her.

My sister was only allowed by my parents to stay at the best private university in our city, while I have just been allowed to attend the most prestigious university in our country. My sister has been ranting and complaining about this, even going so far as saying that my parents have favorites and its not her.