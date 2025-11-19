'AITA for snapping at my boyfriend's mom for cleaning our entire apartment while we were asleep?'

She has come to visit a few times and has cleaned our apartment almost every time she comes. I have told her several times that there is no need, and even had to put a very hard boundary on her not washing our sheets or touching my clothes, since that feels like a massive breach of my privacy.

My bf doesn't understand why I'm upset but has been on my side. Last weekend she visited, we set the couch for her and we hung out after the game. The next morning, we woke up to her cleaning our place. She had been cleaning for 2 hours while we were asleep.