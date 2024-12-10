"AITA for snapping at my friend for touching my curly hair while it was drying, and ruining it?"

I’m 23f, my friend is the same age as me. For my entire life I have had very very curly hair. I’m white, but I have 3C curls. Anyways, super curly.

My friend has kind of wavy hair, but not super wavy and definitely nowhere near my curls. She has this habit of being super touchy with me in general, but especially with my hair. It drives me insane.

Anyone with curly hair knows how delicate they are and how temperamental they can be. ALSO, how difficult it is to fix your hair once it has been ruined.

I think I’m a bit emotionally traumatized from growing up with curly hair because I was constantly laughed at, judged, and touched because of my hair and it really is a sensitive subject for me.