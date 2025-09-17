'AITA for snapping at my husband for the haircut he asked ME for?'

The real problem is that he NEVER STYLES HIS HAIR. He expects his haircut to be the only factor in how good it looks, then gets frustrated when his bangs hang down or the sides stick up. If he literally just brushed it then used a product for hold like gel, that would do it. Now here’s where I may be the AH.

Because I’m telling you, if I left this man to his own devices, it would be detrimental. But again - let me emphasize - if he didn’t care about his appearance, neither would I. So when I cut his hair today, I spent a while researching the best cut we’d both like and I spent so much time on it at first.