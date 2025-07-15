'AITA for SNAPPING at my MIL for feeding my kid stuff that goes against his diet?'

theworldisonfire8377 said:

NTA. Here's how you nip this in the bud - first, you get documentation from his dietician and pediatrician. Then, you provide copies of this documentation to his family. Then, tell them that you will not be taking any further unsolicited advice from the flying monkeys and that anyone who cannot abide by his diet will no longer have any access to your son.

Also, you have a husband problem. It's about time he pulled his balls out of his mommy's pocket and decide whether he wants to be a good father or a good son, because right now he can't be both.

