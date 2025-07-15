'AITA for SNAPPING at my MIL for feeding my kid stuff that goes against his diet?'

So yeah, I’m kinda losing it right now. My son has food issues. Like, real ones. He’s 6, and after months of tests and doctor visits, he was put on a strict diet. No dairy, no refined sugar, low sodium.
Nothing extreme or trendy just what his pediatrician and dietitian agreed on. We’ve seen big improvements since we started it. Now here’s the thing. My MIL has always thought I’m “too controlling” when it comes to food.
She thinks I’m just being dramatic, like I’m depriving her grandson or something. I brushed off the comments at first. Like whatever, boomers don’t get food sensitivity. But last week, we went over to her house for dinner, and I packed my son’s food in a container like I always do.
I told her again nicely that he can’t eat what she’s making. And she smiled and nodded like everything was cool. I left the room to take a call. Came back, and there’s my son with chocolate cake smeared on his face. Store bought. Frosting and all. I froze. I asked him where he got it and he said “Grandma gave it to me.”
I. Lost. It. I asked her why she’d do that when she knows he’s not allowed. And she literally rolled her eyes and said, “It’s just one slice. He’s a kid. Let him live a little.” Then she added, “You’re not his doctor, stop acting like one.” I said, “I don’t have to be his doctor to follow basic health advice. You’re putting his progress at risk just because you think you know better.” She said I was being disrespectful in her house.
My husband tried to get in the middle but he just made it worse, saying I should’ve “handled it better.” Like I’m supposed to calmly explain for the hundredth time why sugar gives my kid stomach cramps and mood swings? I left. Took our son and walked out. She hasn’t apologized.
In fact, she told my husband that I’m “keeping her from her grandson” and that “this is what happens when you marry someone who thinks they know everything.” I feel like I’m going insane. I’m literally just trying to protect my kid.
And somehow I’m the villain for not letting his grandma feed him junk that hurts him? So yeah. I told her off. Loudly. In front of everyone. I don’t even feel that bad... but then again, maybe I could’ve been calmer? AITA?
RennethCloud said:
NTA. This wasn’t a misunderstanding, she knew the rules, waited for you to leave, and then smirked when you caught her. She doesn’t get to pull the "disrespect in my house" card when she deliberately disrespected your parenting and your son’s well-being. And your husband? He needs to grow a spine. If his mom can’t follow basic boundaries, she doesn’t get unsupervised time with your kid. Period.
theworldisonfire8377 said:
NTA. Here's how you nip this in the bud - first, you get documentation from his dietician and pediatrician. Then, you provide copies of this documentation to his family. Then, tell them that you will not be taking any further unsolicited advice from the flying monkeys and that anyone who cannot abide by his diet will no longer have any access to your son.
Also, you have a husband problem. It's about time he pulled his balls out of his mommy's pocket and decide whether he wants to be a good father or a good son, because right now he can't be both.
pineboxwaiting said:
NTA. I have a friend whose son is Celiac & grandma didn’t believe her. Grandma insisted the kid eat cake. Mom stood back and watched as grandma tried to manage the kid writhing on the floor in pain from “just one” piece of cake. I have NO IDEA why some grandparents are idiots. You know you can’t leave her alone with your kid - ever, and your stupid husband should have your back.
HeyPesky said:
It's wild that she says you're not his doctor, when it sounds like you are literally following his doctor's advice. NTA.
m_loquacious said:
NTA, but your bigger issue is your husband, not MIL. Either he learns to back you 110% and stand up for his child’s wellbeing or you will only have more issues as time goes on. Make it clear to everyone that yes, you are keeping your child away from someone who is happily willing to endanger your kid’s health and go against medical directives.
And next time MIL pulls that BS (I’m guessing your hubby will allow it since he doesn’t get it) she can manage your child’s discomfort and behavior till he recovers. Your husband can help since I have the feeling he hasn’t in the past. If he had I doubt he’d let his mom get away with this crap.
candigirl16 said:
NTA. My kids both have food allergies that give them bad stomachs for over a month from eating a mouthful. You weren’t over the top, you were protecting your son from being in pain.