'AITA for snapping at my neighbor after he insulted my aunt?'

Causing him to break his favorite toy. (A little more context, apparently he's on the spectrum and that toy was very important to him). Linda was very apologetic and offered to buy a new toy and Molly was really accepting of the whole thing and accepted the apology, however Tom was an absolute d, going around and calling her a disgrace and a sad excuse of a pet owner.

About a week ago I had a private phone call and I took it outside of the garage on the side. Even though it's our property, you can see into our neighbor's backyard. Their dog was messing around outside and saw me and just started barking like no tomorrow, I tried my best to ignore it.