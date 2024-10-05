'AITA for snapping at my stepmom when she wouldn't stop asking to be in the delivery room?' UPDATED

You need to have a private chat: first with your father and then with your stepmother. Tell your dad that you love and appreciate all Sophia has done, but her persistence in asking is causing you (and the baby) stress. Tell him that her asking your cousin to intervene was out of line and it needs to stop now. Then have the same conversation with Sophia.

And tell them both, in no uncertain terms, that giving birth is NOT a spectator sport and you’re tired of being asked when the question has been answered. You may want to go as far as telling them that each time the question is asked you will delay their meeting the baby by an unspecified or specified period of time. NTA.

shinylittlethings said: