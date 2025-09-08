"AITA for snapping at my wife because she keeps wishing our kids had my features?"

I am a 30 year old Belgian (Flemish) guy and my wife is 28 and Chinese. We already have two sons, one is five and the other is one, and she is pregnant again with our third boy.

For context, I am blond with blue eyes and my wife has black hair and brown eyes. She is also quite tall for a woman, about 5’8 or 173 cm, and very pale, even lighter than me. Our oldest ended up with brown hair and green eyes, and our second surprised us by coming out blond and blue eyed.

Since the day he was born she keeps saying how lucky he is to have blue eyes and blond hair. At first I thought it was just her way of complimenting him but it has not really stopped.