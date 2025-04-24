'WIBTA if I snitched to my landlord about my roommate's husband?' UPDATED

And then she shared this second update:

Okay I had some assignments to do (english 101 gave me an essay ALREADY) and I wanted to see who a couple things would play out before I updated. It got a little crazy. Kurt is already gone.

On Wednesday, when my parents contacted the office, my mother thought it would be productive to try and contact Mina's parents. I know Mina's first name and her maiden name (got that info from Layla) and I told my mom so that she cold try and find Mina's family on social media.

She found an old FB page from high school with Mina's name attached to it, and then she found Mina's parents in the friends list. Mina's mom's FB page (we'll call her Cheryl) is current.