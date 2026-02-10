'AITA for snitching on group partners for making me do all the work?'

The night one assignment was due, I reminded them earlier that I’d be very busy that day. At 9 pm, I asked if they had done it (neither had). So I completed it myself and emailed one of my professors around 9:30 pm about my situation (assignment due to SAME email at 11:5pm that night). I wasn’t demanding anything, but seeking advice and felt he should be aware.

After class, he called me in and berated me for emailing him after school hours and said I should have “made the group work.” I apologized, but explained I was concerned about my grade because I was doing most of the work.

I had even prepared to present the entire project alone due to the lack of communication. I explained how uneven the workload was compared to other classes, where at least bare minimum collaboration happens.