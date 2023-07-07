'Snobby' woman with wealthy husband refuses to pay for sister's wedding; AITA?

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her sister's request to cover the cost of her dream wedding, people were ready to chime in.
To start I’ll say that my parents are already offering to chip in for her. They didn’t chip in for me even though they offered I rejected them as my husband paid for the entire thing. He’s very wealthy and so are his side of the family so it was a very big extravagant wedding.
My sister was one of my bridesmaids and I paid for her bridesmaid's dress and paid for everything. I spent hours organizing my wedding and spent a lot of money and organization to make it the best day ever.
My sister helped with my hen weekend a little with organization and not financially. My best friend and maid of honor helped me the most with everything.
Anyways my sister now is getting married and she wants my husband to pay for it. It’s around $22,000 that she wants us to pay for. We told her that that’s ridiculous and she should try to pay for her own wedding or get our parents help.
She then got angry at me saying my wedding was 1000x more expensive and that I had the money and wasn’t being fair.
Her friends and her husband have been saying that we are snobby and treat them badly and won’t pay anything towards their wedding when my sister helped out 'so much' with mine.
I’ve even gotten messages off some of her friends calling me an awful person. Someone even said that apparently she married her husband for the 'right reasons' and not for money which really upset me.
I don’t know if there was anything I could do or if I’m in the wrong for refusing that.
KronkLaSworda said:
'I had the money and wasn’t being fair.' She should have landed a richer husband. Block her friends from your phone, email, and social media. They have no business badmouthing you. NTA You and your husband don't owe her anything.
oopsriah said:
NTA. Having a big, expensive wedding isn’t a necessity. If your sister wants one then she should be able to pay for it herself. The fact that her friends and husband are bad mouthing you as well is nasty.
ReviewOk929 said:
NTA I’m laughing at the nerve of your sister to ask for your husband to pay 22 grand for HER wedding. That takes some brass balls. She wants to get wed then she needs to pay.
mostlygoodmostly said:
She wants a new car, house, fancy holiday? Should you be paying for all that too? No thanks, find your own way sister.
jets2427 said:
NTA - You and your husband are not financially responsible for your sister's wedding. I'm surprised she feels this openly entitled to your money.
UnusualRedFlower979 said:
NTA. Your sister sounds like a leech. The excuse she gave for wanting to marry her husband is basically calling you a gold digger. She definitely secretly wishes she married someone as wealthy as your husband.
Everyone agreed unanimously here that this woman wasn't wrong to reject her sister's proposal to pay for her wedding as it's not at all her responsibility.
While getting her friends to pile on and bully her sister isn't cool, weddings are expensive and the stress of fitting your dreams into a budget can be a lot. Hopefully they can resolve this feud before the next family holiday.