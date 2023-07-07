'Snobby' woman with wealthy husband refuses to pay for sister's wedding; AITA?

If your wealthy husband pays for your grandiose wedding, does everyone else in the family get a fancy wedding on his tab too?

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her sister's request to cover the cost of her dream wedding, people were ready to chime in.

AITA for not paying for my sister’s wedding?

To start I’ll say that my parents are already offering to chip in for her. They didn’t chip in for me even though they offered I rejected them as my husband paid for the entire thing. He’s very wealthy and so are his side of the family so it was a very big extravagant wedding.

My sister was one of my bridesmaids and I paid for her bridesmaid's dress and paid for everything. I spent hours organizing my wedding and spent a lot of money and organization to make it the best day ever.