'AITA for snooping and losing trust in my GF after what I found?' UPDATED

As I say I am not proud of this but, we do not usually go on each others phones and like I have stated, this was the very first time in our entire 7 year relationship I have once gone digging. Sadly, I found some pretty gut wrenching things (at least in my opinion), detailed below:

1. A voice note to her best friend explaining how she felt like she was recently on a date with her boss and she felt guilty.

2. Multiple chats with ex partners, mostly benign but was unable to have a good read due to limited time.