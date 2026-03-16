'AITA for snooping through my friend's texts to confirm my suspicions?'

"AITA for snooping through my friend's text messages to confirm my suspicions that ALL my friends secretly hate me?"

Hi all. I, 28F, have a group of 3 girlfriends ranging in their early to late 30s. We have been friends for about 5 years, and met at work. Conveniently, the link to us all being friends was me befriending one and introducing them to the rest over time. It is fair to say we are all very good friends.

We take vacations together, we try to plan gatherings to celebrate each other's accomplishments and birthdays. For the past 6 months, I have been feeling a hunch that they secretly do not like me. From being passive aggressive via text when trying to get together, trying to gentle parent me, to as far as leaving me out of spontaneous trips.