Social worker refuses to let in-laws change her guest room, 'we have two twin beds.' AITA?

We don’t have a garage, so there would be nowhere to put the beds. They wanted me to get rid of the beds or put them in a storage unit, so they could put a queen air mattress in the room.

I refused because I didn’t want to go through all that trouble when they shouldn’t be staying for long anyways. I worked hard to get the room to look a way that I feel is welcoming to kids, and I don’t want to change it.

I didn’t tell them this, but I also didn’t want them to get too comfortable with the room because I didn’t want them to be tempted to stay for any longer than necessary. I would rather house kids in unstable situations than my ungrateful in-laws.