Software engineer asks if she's wrong to charge $35 per hour to babysit family.

Babysitting for family members can start off a fun favor and rapidly turn into a underpaid gig from hell...

So, when a conflicted softward engineer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about refusing to babysit for under $35 per hour, people were eager to weigh in.

AITA for saying my babysitting rates are $35 an hour?

I'm a software engineer, with a full time job and a side hustle of doing freelance coding work in my own time. I've always been the type to have a side hustle I put a lot of my free time into; I get really bored sitting idle.

My freelance hourly rates are $60 an hour, and at my full time job, my hourly pay works out to about $40 an hour. So that's how I value my time. Anyway, over Christmas vacation, I was staying at my parents' house. My cousin was also staying over with her three young kids from Christmas to new year's.