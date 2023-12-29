Solo plane passenger refuses to let someone save first row seat, 'that's not how it works.' AITA?

NTA my last southwest flight, they made a pre-boarding announcement about this behavior. They said that if members of your party are in different groups and want to sit together, they need to all board with the later group and that no saving of seats is allowed.

tinypill said:

NTA. If they want priority seat picks, they all need to pay for priority boarding too. The FAs won’t let this shit fly (ha) if you tell them.

mikeesq22 said: