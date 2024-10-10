"AITA for reporting someone for stealing my lunch because I don't know her situation?"

I looked her dead in the face and asked if she was the one stealing my lunch. She said she didn’t steal, she "borrowed." I asked, “Borrowed? So when are you going to pay me back? I’m not welfare. You didn’t bring your lunch, and we’re literally in the middle of downtown.

You could throw a pebble and hit an eatery. I work just like you, and if you didn’t bring your food, you better go buy some because I am not sharing, PERIOD!” I closed my food containers and headed back to my cubicle to report her to HR. She called me selfish. I told her she was an entitled thief and that I would be letting everyone know. So, I reported her to HR, my manager, and her manager.