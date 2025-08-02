Woman unknowingly plasters her block with flyers of neighbor in their tighty whities. 'OBVIOUSLY we were getting our chickens!' AITA?

The mom’s holding a shovel and the daughter is holding a long stick. You can’t see what they’re doing, you can only see from their shoulders up, but they’re crawling around underneath the tiny house. The wind was too strong for the cameras to pick up audio of what they were doing. You could also see them looking over my other neighbor’s fence, too.

It’s all so suspicious and creepy. What were they doing? Where did they disappear to? I showed my wife and she thought they were trying to break the locks on the tiny house door.